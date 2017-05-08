Four Bangladeshis held with over $200,000 in Tripura
Agartala, May 10 - Border Security Force troopers detained four Bangladeshi nationals with $203,100 in Tripura, police said here on Wednesday. The four Bangladeshis, aged between 22 and 48 years were detained while they were returning to their country through the Srimantapur checkpost late on Tuesday, a police official said.
