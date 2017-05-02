Five bodies found after boat sinks in...

Five bodies found after boat sinks in western Bangladesh

2 hrs ago

The bodies of five people, including two children, were found Tuesday, two days after a boat sank in the mighty river of Padma in western Bangladesh. A fire service official at Rajshahi district, some 256 km west of capital Dhaka, told Xinhua that a boat with six people sank into the Padma river late Sunday due to rough weather.

Chicago, IL

