Fever all around

In a gap of three months, the capital city is witnessing a second outbreak of chikungunya, raising a new public health concern about the mosquito-borne viral disease in addition to dengue. "Over 80 cases of chikungunya have been diagnosed between the last week of December and May 14 this year," said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research .

