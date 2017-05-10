FBBCI election begins
The biennial election of the country's apex trade body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry begins at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre poll centre in Agargaon on May 14, 2017. Photo taken from Facebook/ Faisal Anm The biennial election of the country's apex trade body Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry began in Dhaka this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC