Father-daughter Suicide: Main culprit still at large
Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Kazi Reazul Hoque talks Halima Begum, the wife of a man who along with their daughter allegedly committed suicide, while visiting her house at Kanapur village in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur on Monday, May 1, 2017. Photo taken from Facebook/ Human Rights Programme - HRP, UNDP Bangladesh Five days have gone by since Hazrat Ali committed suicide along with his daughter Ayesha Akhter by jumping before a train in Gazipur for not getting justice over sexual abuse of his seven-year-old daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC