Father-daughter Suicide: Main culprit...

Father-daughter Suicide: Main culprit still at large

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Kazi Reazul Hoque talks Halima Begum, the wife of a man who along with their daughter allegedly committed suicide, while visiting her house at Kanapur village in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur on Monday, May 1, 2017. Photo taken from Facebook/ Human Rights Programme - HRP, UNDP Bangladesh Five days have gone by since Hazrat Ali committed suicide along with his daughter Ayesha Akhter by jumping before a train in Gazipur for not getting justice over sexual abuse of his seven-year-old daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC