Faruk Ahmed passes away

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Former foreign secretary Faruk Ahmed Choudhury, a top diplomat who oversaw the emergence of Bangladesh while serving in the foreign ministry, died in Dhaka yesterday at the age of 83. He breathed his last around 4:30am at the capital's Square Hospital. He had been suffering from multiple diseases of heart, liver and kidney for some time.

