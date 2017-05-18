Fake Rs 2,000 notes seized in Dhaka, NIA sees Pakistan link in supply chain

A racket in fake Indian currency notes, busted in Dhaka recently, has raised suspicion among Indian investigators that those arrested could have been behind the supply of fake Rs 2,000 notes last year, shortly after the new notes had been introduced. Details shared by the National Investigation Agency in a report to the Union home ministry, accessed by The Indian Express, point to strong connections between the arrested Bangladeshi nationals and a Pakistani national identified as Danish, who reportedly supplied the fake Indian currency notes to the kingpin of the group caught in Bangladesh, Shamsul Haque.

