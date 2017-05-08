Ex-ADC arrested for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission today arrested a former additional deputy commissioner in Dhaka in connection with a corruption case after the High Court rejected his bail petition. The arrestee Zafar Alam, a former additional deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, was arrested near the Supreme Court premises around 12:30 pm, ACC lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star.

