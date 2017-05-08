EU hopeful all parties will take part in election
European Union envoy in Dhaka Pierre Mayaudon yesterday expressed optimism that all political parties would take part in the next general election scheduled for early 2019. He said the EU has a universal agenda to promote free, fair and inclusive elections, and "it is their wish to see Bangladesh responds to that pillar."
