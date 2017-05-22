Efforts still needed to strengthen wo...

Efforts still needed to strengthen workers' rights in Bangladesh

Set up in the aftermath of the collapse of the Rana Plaza clothing factory, the Sustainability Compact outlines concrete actions that the government pledged to take to strengthen workers' rights Representatives of the EU, US, Canada, Bangladesh and the International Labour Organisation have recognised the progress made by Bangladesh in the third annual review of the Bangladesh Sustainability Compact, but reaffirmed the need to ensure workers enjoy freedom of association and collective bargaining rights.

Chicago, IL

