Diplomats still in - risk of terrorist attack': Danish envoy

Danish Ambassador Mikael Hemniti Winther addressing a programme titled 'DCABtalk' organised by Diplomatic Correspondents' Association, Bangladesh at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on May 16, 2017. Photo: Amran Hossain Diplomats in Dhaka are still in fear of "terrorist attack" on them in Bangladesh, around 10 months after the Gulshan cafe attack, Danish Ambassador Mikael Hemniti Winther said today.

Chicago, IL

