Difficult, but not impossible
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday unveiled her party's "Vision 2030" with 256 proposals, which it will implement if voted to power in the next election, for transforming Bangladesh into a "democratic and high middle-income" country in 12 years. If the proposals are implemented, per capita income will rise to $5,000 from current $1,466 and the country will achieve a double-digit annual growth rate by 2030, according to the BNP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC