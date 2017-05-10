Difficult, but not impossible

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday unveiled her party's "Vision 2030" with 256 proposals, which it will implement if voted to power in the next election, for transforming Bangladesh into a "democratic and high middle-income" country in 12 years. If the proposals are implemented, per capita income will rise to $5,000 from current $1,466 and the country will achieve a double-digit annual growth rate by 2030, according to the BNP.

