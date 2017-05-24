Desperate to find any other alternatives, people travel hanging...
Desperate to find any other alternatives, people travel hanging behind human hauliers in Askar Dighi area of Chittagong yesterday. As the traffic department of Chittagong Metropolitan Police is observing Traffic Week for creating awareness as well as imposing strict measures on vehicles plying without permits, lesser number of vehicles was plying the streets.
