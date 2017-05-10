Customs intelligence raids Apan Jewel...

Customs intelligence raids Apan Jewelers, seals Gulshan outlet

The Gulshan outlet of Apan Jewelers has been sealed as customs intelligence officials are conducting raids at its four branches in search "dirty money". The officials sealed the Gulshan outlet as they found it shut during the raid, Shafiur Rahman, joint director of Customs Intelligence, told The Daily Star.

