Cops in dark despite main accused active on Facebook
Over two weeks have already elapsed since the case of abduction and rape of a teenage indigenous girl was filed against a Bangladesh Chhatra League activist of Chittagong, but police are yet to arrest him. According to the case statement filed on May 10, Alam Mia, 30, son of Monir Ahammed of Islampur union in Chittagong's Rangunia upazila, along with his two associates abducted the girl from Ghagra union of Rangamati on March 9 evening and kept her in a house in village Gabtola of Rangunia where Alam raped the girl for two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|15 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC