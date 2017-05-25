Cops in dark despite main accused active on Facebook

Over two weeks have already elapsed since the case of abduction and rape of a teenage indigenous girl was filed against a Bangladesh Chhatra League activist of Chittagong, but police are yet to arrest him. According to the case statement filed on May 10, Alam Mia, 30, son of Monir Ahammed of Islampur union in Chittagong's Rangunia upazila, along with his two associates abducted the girl from Ghagra union of Rangamati on March 9 evening and kept her in a house in village Gabtola of Rangunia where Alam raped the girl for two months.

