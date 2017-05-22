Climate-threatened Bangladesh to impose carbon tax in June
Bangladesh is set to impose its own carbon tax on fuel next month - despite the hugely climate-vulnerable country producing relatively tiny per capita emissions. The tax is expected to be put in place on June 1 as part of the country's annual budget and will be part of a larger bundle of "green" measures, Nojibur Rahman, chair of the National Board of Revenue, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangladesh arrests 27 men on suspicion of being...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC