Climate-threatened Bangladesh to impose carbon tax in June

Bangladesh is set to impose its own carbon tax on fuel next month - despite the hugely climate-vulnerable country producing relatively tiny per capita emissions. The tax is expected to be put in place on June 1 as part of the country's annual budget and will be part of a larger bundle of "green" measures, Nojibur Rahman, chair of the National Board of Revenue, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

Chicago, IL

