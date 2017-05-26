Chinese cultural show, photo exhibition kicks off in Bangladesh to promote friendship
A two-day Chinese cultural show along with a photo exhibition has kicked off in Bangladesh capital Dhaka to further promote friendship. Bangladesh-China Friendship Center organized the events which were jointly sponsored by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka and Confucius Institute at Dhaka University.
