Chandrika Kumaratunga calls on PM

18 hrs ago

Former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga makes a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban on May 24, 2017. Photo: PID Former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban today.

Chicago, IL

