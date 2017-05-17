Burma: EU boosts humanitarian support, calls for greater access to Rakhine
Rohingya refugees return to their makeshift home in the evening at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, February 10, 2017. Source: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain EUROPE's government has announced an additional a 12 million for its humanitarian assistance program in Burma and called for greater access to troubled Rakhine State after an official visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC