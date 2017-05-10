Brazilian Band: Nine artistes detained at airport

Nine artistes of Brazilian death metal bands Krisiun and Nervochaos were detained at Dhaka airport for several hours since early Tuesday, forcing organisers to cancel a concert they were scheduled to perform at the TCB auditorium in the capital later that day. According to one of the event organisers Raptor, they had taken all necessary permissions from the cultural affairs ministry, the National Board of Revenue and the Special Branch of police way in advance and the band members had also got their visas to perform at the "Metal Morgue" concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.