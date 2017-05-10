Brazilian Band: Nine artistes detained at airport
Nine artistes of Brazilian death metal bands Krisiun and Nervochaos were detained at Dhaka airport for several hours since early Tuesday, forcing organisers to cancel a concert they were scheduled to perform at the TCB auditorium in the capital later that day. According to one of the event organisers Raptor, they had taken all necessary permissions from the cultural affairs ministry, the National Board of Revenue and the Special Branch of police way in advance and the band members had also got their visas to perform at the "Metal Morgue" concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC