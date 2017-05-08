Body to find Padma graft story makers...

Body to find Padma graft story makers soon

The Daily Star

The government today informed the High Court that it has started a process to form a commission to find the people responsible for making false stories of graft in Padma bridge project. Assistant Attorney General Titus Hillol Rema submitted a report to the High Court saying that the officials concerned of the government held a meeting on May 5 and decided that the law ministry will issue a gazette on the commission under the Inquiry Commissions Act.

Chicago, IL

