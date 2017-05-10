BNP's - Vision 2030' a political mile...

BNP's - Vision 2030' a political milestone: Moudud

Read more: The Daily Star

BNP Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed today termed his party's "Vision 2030" as a historical document and said it will be a milestone in the country's political history. "I think the vision 2030 will be an important political document in the political history of Bangladesh," Moudud said while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Nagorik Forum at Jatiya Press Club.

Chicago, IL

