Beel Kumari gripped by flood

13 hrs ago

Two farmers carry Boro plants -- whatever they were able to save -- to the shore from Beel Kumari in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi on Friday. Early flood submerged most of the standing Boro crops on vast areas of the beel .

Chicago, IL

