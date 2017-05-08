B'desh court acquits former military dictator in graft case0 min ago

B'desh court acquits former military ...

17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka, May 9 Bangladesh's former military dictator H M Ershad, a special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was today acquitted in a 26-year-old corruption case that involved alleged misappropriation of USD 237,000, a media report said. Ershad, the 87-year-old former president, was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment by a lower court back in 1992.

Chicago, IL

