BCL leader among 3 held for gang-rape of 2 women

The Daily Star

Three people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League were arrested today in connection with "gang-rape" of two women at Kotchandpur upazila of Jhenidah on May 5. The arrestees -- Shahin Sheikh, president of the upazila unit of BCL, Krishna Das and Raju Ahmed- were arrested after a case was filed against them this morning, said Biplob Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Kotchandpur Police Station. The two women were allegedly gang-raped by some youths at a mango orchard near Kotchandpur Railway Station at night on May 5, reports our Jhenidah correspondent quoting police.

Chicago, IL

