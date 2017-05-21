Bangladeshi police raids opposition p...

Bangladeshi police raids opposition party chief's office in Dhaka

Law enforcers in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have carried out a raid at the office of the country's largest opposition party chief Begum Khaleda Zia. A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday morning conducted the raid at the office of two-time former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, also chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party , for one and a half hours, a staff of the BNP chief's media wing told journalists.

