Bangladeshi police raids opposition party chief's office in Dhaka

Law enforcers in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have carried out a raid at the office of the country's largest opposition party chief Begum Khaleda Zia. A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday morning conducted the raid at the office of two-time former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, also chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party , for one and a half hours, a staff of the BNP chief's media wing told journalists.

