Bangladeshi IS fighter killed in Iraq

Bangladeshi IS fighter killed in Iraq4 min ago

Dhaka, May 12 The Islamic State group has released the photo of a Bangladeshi youth who was killed fighting for the terror outfit in Iraq, a media report said. The photo - published early on Thursday in Arabic Nashir channel on Telegram and later in At-Tamkin Bangla website - identifies him as Abu Ismail al-Bengali.

Chicago, IL

