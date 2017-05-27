Bangladeshi embassies told to monitor...

Bangladeshi embassies told to monitor journalists traveling abroad

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2017--The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry should immediately and publicly rescind its instructions to the countries' embassies to monitor journalists traveling abroad, In a letter sent to foreign missions on May 17, the ministry said journalists involved in activities that go "against the interest of the country" must be identified and reported to the ministry. The letter was signed by the director general of the ministry's External Publicity Wing, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC