Bangladeshi embassies told to monitor journalists traveling abroad
Washington, D.C., May 19, 2017--The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry should immediately and publicly rescind its instructions to the countries' embassies to monitor journalists traveling abroad, In a letter sent to foreign missions on May 17, the ministry said journalists involved in activities that go "against the interest of the country" must be identified and reported to the ministry. The letter was signed by the director general of the ministry's External Publicity Wing, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC