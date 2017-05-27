Bangladeshi embassies told to monitor journalists traveling abroad

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2017--The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry should immediately and publicly rescind its instructions to the countries' embassies to monitor journalists traveling abroad, In a letter sent to foreign missions on May 17, the ministry said journalists involved in activities that go "against the interest of the country" must be identified and reported to the ministry. The letter was signed by the director general of the ministry's External Publicity Wing, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.