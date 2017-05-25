Bangladeshi elite force arrest 4 mili...

Bangladeshi elite force arrest 4 militants of banned group

Bangladesh's anti-crime elite force Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday arrested four members of a banned militant outfit along with huge amount of firearms and explosives. RAB in a statement said the militants are the members of Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh, blamed for the deadly attack on the Spanish cafe in Dhaka's diplomatic enclave Gulshan on July 1, 2016.

