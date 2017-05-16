Bangladesh single biggest country of origin for refugees to Europe

This file photo taken on November 05, 2016 shows migrants and refugees on a rubber boat waiting to be evacuated during a rescue operation by the crew of the Topaz Responder, a rescue ship run by Maltese NGO "Moas" and the Red Cross, on November 5, 2016 off the coast of Libya. Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP Syrians have so far made up the largest group of migrants attempting the difficult journey across the Mediterranean Sea, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Eritreans and sub-Saharan Africans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.