Bangladesh signs deals with Chinese, Thai firms for building metro rail project

The Bangladeshi government has signed three deals with Chinese and Thai firms on the country's first-ever metro rail project. Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited , a Bangladeshi state-owned enterprise founded to implement the metro rail lines across the Dhaka city, signed the separate contract packages including CP-2, CP-3 and CP-4 worth over 58.26 billion taka with the firms, Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, a Thailand-based construction firm, and Chinese state-owned Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

