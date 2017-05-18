Bangladesh seeks US investment in hig...

Bangladesh seeks US investment in high-end garment sector

14 hrs ago

Bangladesh has called for US investment in the high-end garment sector during the third round of talks under the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement . The issue of Bangladeshi garments attracting high duty in the US markets was also raised.

Chicago, IL

