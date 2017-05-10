Bangladesh SC upholds life term for J...

Bangladesh SC upholds life term for Jamaat-e-Islami leader over war crimes

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 15 : Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a life sentence for Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War and siding with Pakistan. The court upheld its previous order that commuted his death sentence to imprisonment until death.

