Bangladesh police raid Zia s office3 min ago
Dhaka, May 20 Bangladesh police today raided main opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia s office here in search for "anti-state" documents, triggering protests by hundreds of her supporters. Dozens of police searched BNP chief Zia s office in the upscale Gulshan neighbourhood for two hours early this morning, but later said they did not find "any materials".
