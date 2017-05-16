Bangladesh Police Arrest IT Chief Of Group Blamed For Gay Activists' Deaths
Chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit Monirul Islam on Tuesday announced that they had apprehended the alleged head of information technology for the al Qaeda-inspired militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, which has been blamed for the brutal hacking of secular bloggers and LGBT rights activists, NBC News reports . Former Secretary of State John Kerry last April called Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, offering support related to the investigation into the violent attack that killed Xulhaz Mannan , a U.S. Embassy employee, a gay rights activist and the editor of Bangladesh's first LGBT magazine Roopbaan .
