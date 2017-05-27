Bangladesh police arrest 27 youths in...

Bangladesh police arrest 27 youths in gay crackdown

The Rapid Action Battalion , the elite security force that conducted the raid, said it had arrested the men from a a community centre south of the capital Dhaka for "homosexuality", although they were later charged with drug offenses instead. DHAKA: Bangladeshi police raided a party and arrested 27 young men early Friday in a rare crackdown on homosexuality in the conservative Muslim-majority country, where gay sex is a crime.

