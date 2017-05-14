Bangladesh plans no-cost remittance s...

Bangladesh plans no-cost remittance sending

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

In the wake of weaker remittance inflows, Bangladeshi Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith Saturday said his government is all set to unveil a plan to make remittance sending free of cost in order to boost inflow of one of the key sources of foreign exchange for the nation. "We're taking measures in this regard so that NRBs can send their remittances free of cost," Muhith said at a pre-budget discussion meeting with a group of economic journalists on Saturday in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,984,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC