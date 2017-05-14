Bangladesh plans no-cost remittance sending

In the wake of weaker remittance inflows, Bangladeshi Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith Saturday said his government is all set to unveil a plan to make remittance sending free of cost in order to boost inflow of one of the key sources of foreign exchange for the nation. "We're taking measures in this regard so that NRBs can send their remittances free of cost," Muhith said at a pre-budget discussion meeting with a group of economic journalists on Saturday in Dhaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.