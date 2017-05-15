Bangladesh court sentences 23 to death for 2002 murder
Dhaka, May 17 - A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced to death 23 persons, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, for the murder of four activists of the Awami League and its student organisation in 2002, a media report said. Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmin Ahmed confirmed the verdict and said that it was pronounced by Narayanganj Second Additional District and Sessions Court judge, Kamrunnahar.
