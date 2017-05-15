Bangladesh court sentences 23 to death for 2002 murder

Dhaka, May 17 - A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced to death 23 persons, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, for the murder of four activists of the Awami League and its student organisation in 2002, a media report said. Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmin Ahmed confirmed the verdict and said that it was pronounced by Narayanganj Second Additional District and Sessions Court judge, Kamrunnahar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.