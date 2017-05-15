Bangladesh can become growth engine for entire sub-region'
Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla today said Bangladesh has the potential to become the engine of growth for the entire sub-region. "Connectivity has been an important focus of our relationship," he said while addressing a conference on 'Beyond Summitries: The recent successful visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina to India' organised by Bangladesh Heritage Foundation in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC