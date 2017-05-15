Bangladesh can become growth engine for entire sub-region'

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla today said Bangladesh has the potential to become the engine of growth for the entire sub-region. "Connectivity has been an important focus of our relationship," he said while addressing a conference on 'Beyond Summitries: The recent successful visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina to India' organised by Bangladesh Heritage Foundation in the city.

