Bangladesh can become growth engine for entire sub-region'

19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla today said Bangladesh has the potential to become the engine of growth for the entire sub-region. "Connectivity has been an important focus of our relationship," he said while addressing a conference on 'Beyond Summitries: The recent successful visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina to India' organised by Bangladesh Heritage Foundation in the city.

