Bangladesh arrests suspected IT head of militant group blamed for killing bloggers

Police in Bangladesh said on Tuesday they had arrested the IT chief of a banned militant Islamist group that has been blamed for the killing of several secular bloggers and gay rights activists. The suspected militant, identified as Ashfaqur Rahman, worked as the IT head of the al Qaeda-inspired militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team, the chief of Bangladesh's counter-terrorism police, Monirul Islam, told a news conference.

Chicago, IL

