Bangla duo stuck in penury

Radhika Biswas gives some water to his mother, Unomotibala, at their shelter on the verandah of Sarbodoy Lower Primary School at Malugram in Silchar. Picture by Swapnaneel Bhattacharjee Silchar, May 26: A life of happiness, peace and contentment is what 60-year-old Radhika Biswas had dreamed about while coming to India with his ailing mother last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.