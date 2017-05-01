Ban on Shakib Khan lifted

A day after Shakib Khan offered apology for his recent "derogatory comments", Film Directors' Association today lifts their ban on the Dhallywood superstar. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed Badiul Alam Khokon, director general of the association, informed journalists about their decision in this regard at a press briefing around 3:30pm, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

