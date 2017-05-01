Ban on Shakib Khan lifted

Ban on Shakib Khan lifted

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Star

A day after Shakib Khan offered apology for his recent "derogatory comments", Film Directors' Association today lifts their ban on the Dhallywood superstar. Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed Badiul Alam Khokon, director general of the association, informed journalists about their decision in this regard at a press briefing around 3:30pm, reports Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC