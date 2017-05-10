Assam govt lauds Dhaka for opening mission

The government of Assam has appreciated Bangladesh for opening a diplomatic mission in Guwahati and said this is a true gesture on the part of Bangladesh government to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries. Chief Secretary of the government of Assam Vinod Kumar Pipersenia came up with the appreciation assuring full support and cooperation of the government of Assam to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati.

