Ansar al-Islam's IT expert arrested

Police yesterday claimed to have arrested a close aide of Maj Syed Ziaul Haq, the alleged military wing chief of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, from the capital's Bhatara area. Ashfaq-Ur-Rahman alias Ayon, a top IT expert, used to gather information on the targeted bloggers and trace their whereabouts through hacking their social media accounts to kill them, Monirul Islam, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.