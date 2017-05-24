Ansar al-Islam's IT expert arrested
Police yesterday claimed to have arrested a close aide of Maj Syed Ziaul Haq, the alleged military wing chief of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, from the capital's Bhatara area. Ashfaq-Ur-Rahman alias Ayon, a top IT expert, used to gather information on the targeted bloggers and trace their whereabouts through hacking their social media accounts to kill them, Monirul Islam, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|Apr 26
|chazmo jr
|4
|Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J...
|Feb '17
|igyy
|2
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC