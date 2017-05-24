Ansar al-Islam's IT expert arrested

Ansar al-Islam's IT expert arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Police yesterday claimed to have arrested a close aide of Maj Syed Ziaul Haq, the alleged military wing chief of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, from the capital's Bhatara area. Ashfaq-Ur-Rahman alias Ayon, a top IT expert, used to gather information on the targeted bloggers and trace their whereabouts through hacking their social media accounts to kill them, Monirul Islam, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC