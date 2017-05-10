Amina Bashir passes away
Amina Bashir, the wife of eminent artist Murtaza Bashir, passed away this morning at Apollo Hospital in Dhaka. She was 77. Amina was on life support before the doctors took it off around 6:55am, said Munira Bashir, daughter of Murtaza and Amina.
