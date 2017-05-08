Ahmadiyyaa imam hacked inside mosque

Ahmadiyyaa imam hacked inside mosque

The victim, Mustafizur Rahman, 32, sustained injuries to his neck, back, hands and other parts of the body, said SM Azharul Islam, a doctor of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he was receiving treatment. A group of four to five men attacked the imam at the mosque with sharp weapons after the Maghrib prayer, said Badrul Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of Ishwarganj police, quoting local people.

