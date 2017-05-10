Ahmadiyya Imam: Attacker claims he's ...

Ahmadiyya Imam: Attacker claims he's no link to any group

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The arrested attacker of the Mymensingh Ahmadiyya mosque imam yesterday claimed the attackers had no link with any political party and that no party or organisation helped them in carrying out the attack. Hailing from Charia village in Netrakona's Kalmakanda upazila, Ahad is a student of Sunnah Jamia Jaforia Madrasa in Ishwarganj of Mymensingh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC