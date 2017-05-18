8th Berger Award for Excellence in Ar...

8th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture competition announced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The commencement of 8th Berger Award for Excellence in Architecture was announced yesterday. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited , in association with Institute of Architects Bangladesh arranged a 'Meet the Press' program at Berger Seminar Room of IAB Center, Agargaon to announce the commencement of the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... Apr 26 chazmo jr 4
News Bangladeshi Muslim hardliners seek removal of J... Feb '17 igyy 2
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC