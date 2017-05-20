8 hurt in Cu BCL infighting

8 hurt in Cu BCL infighting

The Daily Star

At least eight leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League Chittagong University unit sustained injuries during a factional clash this noon. The clash erupted after the BCL activists loyal to CU unit President Alamgir Tapu beat up an activist loyal to its general secretary Fazle Rabbi at the university rail station around 2:30pm, police said.

