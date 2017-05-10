7 'JMB men' arrested

7 'JMB men' arrested

The Daily Star

Police arrested seven alleged members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh in different parts of Chapainawabganj in the last three days. They also claimed to have recovered 4.5kg of gunpowder, 52.5kg of explosive power gel and 22 jihadi books during drives.

Chicago, IL

